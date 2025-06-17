After years of speculation, Shaktimaan, starring Mukesh Khanna, which was one of the most iconic and beloved television shows of the 90s, is finally making a return. In 2022, Sony Pictures announced that the classic superhero series would officially be adapted into a movie. However, the big question that followed was: Who will play the legendary role? While multiple reports claimed that Ranveer Singh would be donning the iconic red and golden outfit, the rumours were never confirmed. Just a few days ago, a report from a Telugu portal claimed that Allu Arjun is teaming up with Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph for a film. A new report now suggests that their rumoured collaboration might be for Shaktimaan. ‘Pushpa 2’ Star Allu Arjun To Star in ‘Minnal Murali’ Fame Director Basil Joseph’s Upcoming Film? Here’s What We Know.

Allu Arjun To Play the New Shaktimaan?

Amid the excitement surrounding Allu Arjun and Basil Joseph's collaboration, a report in Bollywood Bubble suggested that the Telugu superstar is in talks to play Shaktimaan. A source told the portal, "The much ambitious Shaktimaan is now being revived with Allu Arjun. Adding to the excitement, Basil Joseph, who impressed audiences and critics with the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali, has been roped in to direct the mega venture. He is in talks with Allu Arjun to play Shaktimaan. The much-talked-about project is backed by Sony Pictures. The team aims to honour the nostalgic essence of the original TV series while reimagining it with cutting-edge technology and a gripping narrative."

Two big international studios will be joining hands with Geetha Arts, and stakeholders from four different industries will be backing the dream project. We could tentatively call the movie AA23 or AA24, as the Telugu actor also has a project signed with producer Dil Raju. Watching Allu Arjun portray Shaktimaan under the direction of Basil Joseph will be an absolute treat. As we await an official announcement regarding the update, let us tell you that the actor is currently busy with Atlee's AA22xA6, co-starring Deepika Padukone. ‘AA22XA6’: Deepika Padukone Joins Cast of Allu Arjun’s Upcoming Film Directed by Atlee – Watch Announcement Video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

Talking about Basil Joseph's work front, he was last seen in the crime comedy film Pravinkooodu Shappu helmed by Sreeraj Sreenivasan in his directorial debut. The movie received mixed responses from audiences and critics alike.

