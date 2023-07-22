Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): Daughter of actors Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara Ghattamaneni celebrated her birthday at home on Thursday with her parents and friends.

Namrata took to her Instagram stories to share photos of the cake-cutting ceremony.

In a picture, she can be seen feeding cake to Sitara as she slices a cake that has been set down on a table.

Sitara wore white trousers and a pink crop top.

Namrata also posted a photo of Sitara with her girl group with the caption, "Cuties and my little big Barbie."

To wish Sitara on her birthday, Namrata posted a photo on Instagram from Sitara’s recent photo shoot. Along with the photo she penned a note, “Another year older, but always my baby girl. Today is all about celebrating you and the happiness you bring to our lives. Happy birthday my little star @sitaraghattamaneni!! Love you to the moon and back.”

Mahesh also took to Instagram on Thursday to wish Sitara on her birthday. He wrote, “Happy 11th my star!! Achieve everything you set your mind to.”

Sitara is the brand ambassador for the renowned jewellery brand PWJ Jewels and the company has introduced a specific jewellery line with her name on it. With this, she has become the youngest star kid to feature in Times Square.

Namrata and Mahesh were married in 2005 and they have a son and a daughter.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh will be seen in 'Guntur Kaaram'. Taking to his Twitter handle, Mahesh Babu shared the poster and captioned it, "Today is all the more special! This one's for you Nanna."

In the next post, he unveiled the teaser of the film titled 'Guntur Kaaram'.Sharing the teaser, he wrote, "Highly inflammable! #GunturKaaram."

The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024. In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks. The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek at its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable." The teaser ends with a homage to legendary actor Krishna.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project. (ANI)

