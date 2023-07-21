England [UK], July 21 (ANI): Zayn Malik is officially back and he released his first new song in two years with ‘Love Like This’, his debut single for Mercury Records. Alongside the summer anthem, the music video premiered on YouTube Friday, which was directed by Ivanna Borin and Frank Borin and shot in New York, reported People.

Malik can be seen wearing a red and black motorcycle jacket while he tries to seek the attention of his love interest.

Also Read | Armaan Malik Plans Low-Key Celebrations With His Family and Friends for His 28th Birthday!.

As per People, ahead of his new single, Malik appeared on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast last week in his first sit-down interview in nearly six years where he opened up about his decision to leave One Direction eight years prior.

He shared how he initially hoped to beat his fellow bandmates to launch his solo career. “I don't want to go into too much detail, but there was a lot of politics going on. Certain people were doing certain things, certain people didn't want to sign contracts, so I knew something was happening," he told host Alex Cooper. "So I just got ahead of the curve, if I’m being honest with you."

Also Read | Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim Share First Glimpse of Their Adorable Son Ruhaan on His First Month Birthday! (View Pic).

He joined One Direction along with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne as a contestant on the British TV series ‘The X Factor’ in 2010 and by 2015 they released four No. 1 albums and formed a huge fan base. However, Zayn was all set to make a change. He shared that when he realised that the future of the band is uncertain, he thought of making a shift to being competitive by nature.

According to People, "I was like, 'I'm just gonna get out of here, I think this is done,’ ” he said. "I completely selfishly wanted to be the first person to go and make my own record. I was like, 'I'm gonna jump the gun here for the first time. I'm a passive dude but when it comes to my music and my business, I'm serious about it. I'm competitive, so I wanted to be the first to go and do my own thing."

Malik announced his departure from One Direction in March 2015. The band released one final album without him that November. The group then went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, and all five members have since launched successful solo careers, reported People. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)