Los Angeles [US], April 8 (ANI): Actor Tom Holland has opened up about his experience working with Matt Damon on filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming film 'The Odyssey', revealing that he received valuable advice from his co-star but will keep it private, according to People.

Damon, 55, and Holland portray the mythological Greek heroes Odysseus and his son, Telemachus, in Christopher Nolan's new movie, an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic poem.

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In an interview, Holland shared that working alongside Damon was a memorable experience, describing the veteran actor as a leader on set.

"He was a leader. This was a very tough movie and no one worked harder than Matt did," Holland said, when asked if Damon gave him any "fatherly advice" while working together. "And he always came to set with a smile on his face and he was gracious and he was so kind to the crew. And I think he really set the tone for everyone as to how we were going to collectively make this film," according to People.

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"So there are words of wisdom that he's given me that I'll keep to myself, but there's a lot that I learned from him from just being a spectator on set and watching the legend that is Matt Damon work," Holland added.

Holland and Damon were first reported to be costarring in Nolan's follow-up to 2023's Oppenheimer in November 2024. Nolan and Universal Pictures revealed that he was adapting The Odyssey for the big screen in December of that year. The movie also features an all-star cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Elliot Page, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo and Robert Pattinson, among others, according to People.

Reflecting on their time together, Holland noted that Damon's work ethic stood out during the demanding shoot.

"He was a leader. This was a very tough movie and no one worked harder than Matt did. He always came to set with a smile on his face and was gracious and kind to the crew," Holland said, adding that Damon helped set the tone for the entire production.

While Holland chose not to reveal the specific advice he received, he acknowledged its importance. "There are words of wisdom that he's given me that I'll keep to myself, but there's a lot that I learned from him just by watching," he said, according to People.

"I can tell you that it is an absolute masterpiece, and I'm taking myself out of that equation," Holland said, when asked to detail his experience filming The Odyssey. "Chris Nolan's movie is fantastic. It's unlike anything that I've ever seen before. I think when I saw the movie, I found myself asking a question that I haven't asked about a movie for a long time, which is, 'How did you do that?' "

Praising Nolan's vision, Holland described the film as "an absolute masterpiece," adding that it offers a cinematic experience unlike anything he has seen before, according to People.

The Odyssey marks Holland's first appearance on the big screen since 2022's Uncharted. The movie debuts in theaters July 17, just two weeks before Holland's fourth Spider-Man entry, Brand New Day, releases on July 31.(ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)