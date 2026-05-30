Abhishek Banerjee Attacked, Stones and Eggs Hurled at Convoy During West Bengal’s Sonarpur Visit (Watch Video)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that an attempt was made on his life after stones and eggs were hurled at his convoy during a visit to West Bengal's Sonarpur South on Saturday. The incident occurred while the senior TMC leader was meeting families allegedly affected by post-poll violence in South 24 Parganas district.

According to police, unidentified individuals threw stones and eggs at Banerjee's convoy as it passed through the area. Visuals from the scene showed the TMC leader with a torn shirt and appearing visibly shaken following the attack. West Bengal: TMC Leader Dipankar Bhattacharya Arrested, Total Cash Recovery Reaches INR 3.04 Crore After Farm Raid.

Reacting strongly to the incident, Banerjee accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of orchestrating the attack. “It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen,” he told reporters after the incident.

Abhishek Banerjee Attacked in West Bengal

#WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee says, "It's all BJP-sponsored. Look what they have done. This is their example of democracy. It hasn't even been a month, and the police are nowhere to be seen." pic.twitter.com/LWDobiQQri — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

The TMC MP further alleged that the attackers intended to cause serious harm. “They wanted to kill me. The whole incident has been captured on camera. We will definitely let the high court know about this. We will also let the governor know about this. I will definitely move to court,” Banerjee said. Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Resigns From All TMC Posts After Attending Meeting Chaired by Suvendu Adhikari.

The visit marked Banerjee’s first major public outreach programme since the Trinamool Congress suffered a setback in the West Bengal Assembly elections. During the visit, he met the family of slain party worker Sanju Karmakar and several other families whom the party claims were targeted after the election results.

The attack comes amid rising political tensions in the state and just a day after the West Bengal CID issued a notice asking Banerjee to appear before investigators on June 1. The summons is linked to a probe into alleged forged signatures of TMC legislators in a communication submitted to the Assembly Secretariat.

Responding to the CID notice, Banerjee said he would consult his legal team before deciding his next course of action while reiterating that he would cooperate with the investigation. He also alleged that multiple agencies were being used to target him politically but maintained that he would not be intimidated.

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