Nagpur: Retired Defence Employee Dies After Fall, Bedridden Wife Found Dead Days Later in Locked House

In a heartbreaking incident from Nagpur, a 77-year-old retired defence employee and his 75-year-old bedridden wife were found dead inside their locked home in Mhada Colony, Davlamethi, under the Wadi police station limits. Preliminary investigations suggest the elderly couple died days apart after the husband allegedly suffered a fatal fall, leaving his dependent wife without care, food or water.

The deceased have been identified as Gangadhar Bhongade, 77, and his wife Kaushalya Bhongade, 75. Their bodies were discovered on Friday after neighbours noticed a foul smell coming from the house. The couple's son-in-law, Mohammad Ghouse, arrived at the residence and, with the help of neighbours, broke open the locked door to find the tragic scene. Himachal Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies After Piece of Kurkure Gets Stuck in Windpipe.

According to police, Gangadhar's body was found in the kitchen, while Kaushalya, who had been bedridden for years, was found dead on a bed in another room. Investigators suspect Gangadhar slipped and fell in the kitchen, suffering a fatal injury. Unable to get help, he died at the spot. His mobile phone was found switched off beside him.

With no one to care for her and unable to move on her own, Kaushalya is believed to have survived for a few days before succumbing to dehydration, starvation and the extreme summer heat prevailing in Nagpur. Police said newspapers dated May 27, 28 and 29 were found piled up outside the house, indicating the tragedy may have begun around the night of May 26. Himachal Pradesh Accident: 4 Women Teachers Killed, 3 Injured As Pine Tree Crushes Vehicle During Kullu Storm.

Officials noted that Gangadhar's body was in an advanced state of decomposition, while Kaushalya's remains showed comparatively less decomposition, suggesting she died several days after her husband.

The couple, who had no children together, had shared nearly four decades of companionship. Gangadhar had accepted and cared for Kaushalya's four children from her first marriage and devoted years to looking after her as her health deteriorated. Neighbours recalled the couple's love for music, with a radio often playing inside the house, masking any signs of distress.

Police revealed that Gangadhar had recently informed the couple's elder daughter about his deteriorating health and expressed a desire to visit a hospital while requesting help to care for Kaushalya. The daughter reportedly assured him she would visit in the first week of June, but the situation turned tragic before any assistance could arrive.

A forensic team and sniffer dogs were deployed at the scene. Investigators found no signs of forced entry, theft, burglary or foul play. Authorities believe the deaths were the result of a tragic sequence of natural events. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 08:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).