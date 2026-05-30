Dry Days in June 2026: Full List of Dates When Liquor Shops Will Be Closed

Planning ahead for June 2026? Whether you are hosting an event, running a bar or restaurant, or simply stocking up, knowing the dry days in advance can save you from last-minute surprises. Here is the complete and updated list of dates in June 2026 when liquor shops will remain closed across India.

What Is a Dry Day?

A dry day is an officially notified date on which the sale of alcohol - retail and wholesale - is completely prohibited. These dates are declared by state governments under their respective excise laws and are typically linked to national holidays, religious occasions, or election schedules. Since dry days are governed at the state level, they can vary from city to city.

June 2026 Dry Day in India

There is one major dry day in June 2026 observed across most Indian cities:

June 26 (Friday) - Muharram

Cities Where Liquor Shops Will Remain Closed on June 26

Muharram is observed as a dry day in most major cities across India, including:

Delhi, Lucknow, Kanpur, Agra, Varanasi, Allahabad (Prayagraj), Meerut, Patna, Ranchi, Bhopal, Indore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, and other cities governed by state excise rules that recognise Muharram as a notified dry day. Delhi Dry Day List 2026: Liquor Sale Banned on 5 Days From May to September, Check Full List of Dates and Rules.

What It Means for You

On this day, all licensed retail and wholesale liquor outlets in the above cities will remain shut. The closure is mandatory and applies to wine shops, beer shops, and all establishments selling packaged liquor under retail licenses.

Are There Any Exceptions?

In some states, hotels and establishments holding specific high-end or hospitality liquor licenses may be permitted to serve alcohol to their in-house guests. However, this exception is license-specific and not universal. Check with your local excise authority or establishment before assuming service will be available. Dry Day List 2026: Month-Wise Dates When Alcohol Sales Are Restricted in India.

Does This Apply to All Cities?

Not necessarily. Muharram is widely observed as a dry day across North and Central India, but states like Maharashtra and Karnataka may not declare it a state-wide dry day, though local-level restrictions can still apply in some jurisdictions. Always verify with your state excise department for the most accurate local list.

Why Planning Ahead Matters

Dry days affect hotels, restaurants, event venues, wedding functions, and private gatherings alike. If you are organising any event around June 26, make sure to plan your procurement and service arrangements well in advance to avoid disruption.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2026 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).