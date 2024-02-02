Los Angeles [US], February 2 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman is all set to perform on the Grammy stage this weekend.

A person involved with the Grammy Awards production verified the news to CNN.

At Grammy Awards, Chapman will perform with Luke Combs, who has been nominated for best country solo performance for his interpretation of Chapman's classic 1988 smash hit 'Fast Car.'

Apart from Tracy Chapman, Travis Scott, Billy Joel, and Olivia Rodrigo are also scheduled to perform this weekend.

Chapman, who has mainly been out of the public eye in recent years, earned song of the year at the Country Music Awards in November as songwriter for 'Fast Car.'

While she was not present during the ceremony, Chapman stated in a message distributed at the time, "It's truly an honour for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut."

The performer, who won Grammys for Best Pop Vocal Performance, female, and Best New Artist in 1989, saw her hallmark song's popularity skyrocket when country star Combs published his interpretation in July, as per CNN.

Combs' cover eventually reached No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, making Chapman the first Black woman to do so since the chart's inception in 1990.

Chapman, the only writer of 'Fast Car,' scored No. 1 on Billboard's Country Songwriters chart, thanks to the Combs cover.

"I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I'm honoured to be there," Chapman told Billboard in a statement at the time, adding, "I'm happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced 'Fast Car.'"

The Grammy Awards will take place Sunday at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT in Los Angeles. (ANI)

