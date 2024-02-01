Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): The much-awaited Squid Game Season 2 which will take your survival instincts and the stakes a notch higher or The Scargiver or Bridgerton Season 3 are all set to release this year.

Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game debuted on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and became a global phenomenon. The show netted 14 Emmy nominations for Season 1. It ultimately won six, including a historic win for Lee in the best actor in a drama category. Hwang also won the Emmy for best directing for a drama.

'Squid Game' tells the story of a group of desperate contestants who risk their lives to become the final winner in a mysterious extreme survival game with a 45.6 billion won cash prize.

New additions to the second season of the international hit series are: Park Gyu-young ('Sweet Home'), Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim ('Be Melodramatic', 'Move to Heaven'), Lee David ('The Fortress'), Lee Jin-uk ('Sweet Home'), Choi Seung-hyun ('Tazza: The Hidden Card', 'Commitment'), Roh Jae-won ('Missing Yoon', 'Ditto'), and Won Ji-an ('D.P.').

Squid Game season 2 is going to premiere this year.

'Damsel'

'Damsel' is a fantasy feature from Spanish director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo. In the film, Brown plays a dutiful damsel who is selected by her queen to marry a handsome prince. But the dream turns into a nightmare when she realizes she's being used by the royal family as a sacrifice to pay an ancient debt. Thrown into a cave with a fire-breathing dragon, she has to fight to survive.

The 'Damsel' will stream on Netflix from March 8.

'Emily in Paris Season 4'

The show revolves around the life of a girl named Emily who is an ambitious girl in her twenties working as a marketing executive in Chicago. She unexpectedly lands a job in Paris when her company acquires a French luxury marketing company.

Talking about the fourth season, one year after moving from Chicago to Paris for her dream job, Emily finds herself at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life. Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie at work and in her romantic life and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

'Bridgerton Season 3'

From Shondaland and new showrunner, Jess Brownell, Bridgerton is back for its third season and finds Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin

Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season.

Based on Julia Quinn's best-selling series of novels, 'Bridgerton' is set in the lavish and competitive world of London high society during the Regency period of the early 1800s.

Part 1 of the Bridgerton season 3 will be released on 16th May 2024, and Part 2 will premiere on 13th June.

'Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver'

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver' continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving

warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made.

The show will stream on Netflix from April 19. (ANI)

