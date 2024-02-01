After intriguing the teaser, the makers of the upcoming action-packed political drama Article 370 starring Yami Gautam are all set to unveil the first track "Dua". Taking to Instagram official handle, Saregama India shared a song teaser video and captioned it, "Reh jayegi yahan, teri meri dastaan! #Dua full song releasing on 2nd Feb on all major music streaming platforms. #Article370 releasing in cinemas on 23rd Feb." The full song will be out on February 2 (tomorrow). Article 370 Teaser: Yami Gautam as an Intelligence Officer Fights Against Terrorism in Kashmir, Film Releases on February 23 (Watch Video).

Recently, makers unveiled the teaser. Taking to Instagram, Jio Studios treated fans with teaser video and captioned it, "#EkDeshEkSamvidhan #Article370Teaser out now. Releasing in Cinemas on 23rd Feb." In the teaser, Yami is in a fierce avatar and fights the business of terrorism and corruption in Kashmir. Directed by National Award-winning Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Article 370 is poised to deliver an intense narrative, edge-of-the-seat experience with some powerhouse performances. The film, headlined by Yami Gautam together with Priyamani. Set against the intriguing backdrop of Article 370, the teaser offers a nerve-racking glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the incredible circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective.

I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn't been treaded before." Article 370 First Look Poster: Yami Gautam Is on a Mission to Take Down Terrorists in Her Next, Teaser to Be Out on This Date! (View Pic)

Article 370 Song Dua To Release On February 2:

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale added, "Being the director of a film which covers such an important chapter of our Indian history is an experience in itself. This movie perfectly balances politics with action, in a never-before-seen way. Largely shot in Kashmir and Delhi, this film gives a glimpse into the incredible story of rendering Article 370 ineffective. I firmly believe that the audience will feel the story's impact on the same level as we did during its creation." The film is slated to release in cinemas worldwide on February 23.