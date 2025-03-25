Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 25 (ANI): Captivating audience's attention, the makers of 'Test' unveiled the film's intriguing trailer on Tuesday.

The Tamil film stars R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth in the lead roles. S. Sashikanth has helmed the project.

Sharing his experience directing 'Test', Sashikanth in a press note said, "Test as my first film has been an incredible journey -- one that tested my own storytelling limits. This isn't just a film about cricket; it's about the human spirit, the choices that shape us, and the fine line between victory and downfall. Bringing this vision to life with such a phenomenal cast made the experience even more special."

The trailer shows Siddharth as a seasoned batter, while Madhavan's Saravanan is a scientist struggling to mount his project. Nayanthara plays Madhavan's wife.

Official synopsis of the film read, "A cricketer fueled by passion, a teacher caught between love and duty, and a scientist on the brink of brilliance find their lives intertwined -- three lives, three battles, and one ultimate TEST. The gripping trailer of this Netflix film offers a glimpse into a world where every move, every sacrifice, and every ambition hurtles them toward a defining moment. Watch as Saravanan (R. Madhavan) and Kumudha (Nayanthara) navigate the complexities of marriage while pursuing their own dreams, and Arjun (Siddharth) wrestles with the fine line between professional and personal choices, alongside his wife Padma (Meera Jasmine), who fiercely protects their personal space.'

R Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth also expressed their excitement.

"Just as my character in TEST is dedicated to his pursuit of scientific breakthroughs, I revel in trying to bring authenticity to the roles I have the privilege to play. Test captures the relentless pursuit of excellence and the sacrifices made to protect one's legacy," Madhavan said.

Nayanthara reflects on her role as Kumudha, sharing, "Some stories stay with you, and TEST is one of them. My character is someone who loves deeply, fights silently and carries the weight of choices that change everything. Stepping into her world was both challenging and deeply rewarding."

Monika Shergill, Vice-President, Content, Netflix India shared, "Tamil cinema is renowned for its rich, layered storytelling, and Test is a shining example of that legacy. The film masterfully weaves high-stakes sports drama with deeply personal family dynamics, delivering an incredibly moving narrative that puts all its protagonists to the test. S. Sashikanth makes a striking directorial debut, and knowing his vision, we were confident he'd deliver something extraordinary and universal. Test is an unparalleled casting coup--R. Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine, each a powerhouse performer, uniting on screen for the first time. As our first Tamil original film of this year, Test promises to be a must watch for all audiences across India and the world."

The film will be released on OTT on April 4. (ANI)

