The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie Test was unveiled on Tuesday. The trailer presents the intertwined stories of three lives - a cricketer, a teacher and a scientist - all set for one ultimate test. In the film, Saravanan and Kumudha navigate marital complexities while pursuing individual dreams, while Arjun wrestles with professional-personal boundaries alongside his wife Padma, who safeguards their private space. ‘Test’ Teaser: R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth, and Meera Jasmine Unite for Netflix’s Gripping Cricket Drama (Watch Video).

The film stars R Madhavan, Nayanthara, Siddharth and Meera Jasmine, under the direction of debutant filmmaker S Sashikanth.

R Madhavan, who plays Saravanan, said: "Just as my character in Test is dedicated to scientific breakthroughs, I strive to bring authenticity to every role. Test captures the relentless pursuit of excellence and the sacrifices behind legacy-building."

Watch the Trailer of 'Test':

He added: "Collaborating with this fantastic team and my bro, debut director S Sashikanth, has been incredible. My Netflix experiences remain consistently delightful. I'm eager to see audience reactions to Saravanan."

Nayanthara shared: "Some stories stay with you - Test is one. My character loves deeply, fights silently and bears life-altering choices. Portraying her was challenging yet rewarding. With the trailer out, I'm excited for global audiences to experience Kumudha's journey through Netflix." Nayanthara Calls Suriya’s ‘Ghajini’ the ‘Lowest Point’ of Her Career – Find Out Why!

Produced by YNOT Studios, the film features Siddharth as Arjun. The actor said: "Cricket is my character's heartbeat in Test. Beyond the sport, he faces core-challenging decisions where every choice carries consequences. Being part of this layered narrative since inception feels special. I can't wait to introduce Arjun worldwide." Test streams on Netflix from April 4, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2025 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).