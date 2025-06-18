Washington DC [US], June 18 (ANI): Travis Kelce shared details about his future date night plans with his girlfriend Taylor Swift.

During a recent conversation with his brother Jason Kelce about movies, Travis revealed that he and Taylor have plans to see an iconic Julia Roberts film, reported E! News.

Also Read | 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' Turns 26: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Recalls Salman Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Strong Off-Screen Chemistry During Shoot, Says THIS About Iconic Film's Possible Remake.

"We mentioned Pretty Woman," the Kansas City Chiefs player said during the June 18 episode of his New Heights podcast, "That's been on me and Tay's movie list for a while, I'd be down to watch that."

While attending a family member's nuptials on June 6, a behind-the-scenes video shared by the wedding planner revealed the couple's seat assignment read, "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

Also Read | 21 Years of 'Lakshya,' Actor-Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 21 With Nostalgic Tribute, Reflects on the Film's Impact and Enduring Message (See Post).

But while the thought enchanted some fans that the way the names were written indicated the couple had quietly tied the knot, later on June 9 it was revealed that Travis and Taylor are not married, reported E! News.

Taylor and Travis recently stepped out for dinner dates in Florida and an exciting excursion to the NHL Stanley Cup final on June 12.

In one clip shared to social media, Travis held tightly to Taylor's hand as they were led through the hallways of Amerant Bank Arena on the way to their quiet box, reported E! News.

It was not the first time the pair had graced a sports game. Not only did they enjoy a PDA-filled outing to the US Open in New York City last summer, where they were joined by fellow Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, but Taylor also became something of a staple at Travis' home games in Kansas City, supporting him whenever she was free.

"Having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium," Travis said of their relationship during a January 15 appearance on the Stephen A. Smith Show. "That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship, is that you get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you," reported E! News. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)