When two celebrities and successful personalities are involved in a romantic relationship, it's always big news. The same was the case when Pop sensation Taylor Swift and NFL superstar Travis Kelce made their relationship public. Both stars were seen encouraging each other's performances and dropping updates for their fans on social media. And now as per former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones – a close friend of Kelce, the couple will take a big step in their relationship and will get married within a year. So, Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce's marriage is on the cards.

What Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Said on Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Marriage?

Known as a power-couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s love story is known to their fans. Swift attended multiple NFL games and even the Superbowl supporting Travis and his Kansas City Chiefs team. Similarly, Kelce was supporting Taylor during her Eras Tour and even the practices. Speaking on his BetOnline YouTube show, Adam "Pacman" Jones, hinted that marriage is on the horizon for the power couple. It is important to know that Travis and Jones share a long-standing friendship.

Speaking to US Mirror, he said "I'm thinking this year they are going to get married or after football. Of course, they are going to be together. They have got enough money to take each other's money. But I do see love there. So, I do see a baby and everything."

Interestingly the speculation over an engagement swirled over the Christmas holiday period. The songwriter and actress wrapped up her Eras Tour on December 8 and returned to Kansas City. Though Travis and Taylor didn’t spend Christmas together, Kelce had arranged a party for Taylor to honour the Eras Tour’s success. Both celebrities are 35 and the NFL star Kelce has toyed with the idea of retiring from the action. Many others, like Jones, expect the duo to get engaged before the 2025 league season begins.

