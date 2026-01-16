Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 16 (ANI): The second day of the three-day Tatapani Mahotsav, being held in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur, witnessed a vibrant blend of tradition and entertainment, drawing large crowds from across the region.

A major highlight of the day was a tribal fashion walk where local students showcased the rich traditional attire and cultural heritage of Chhattisgarh's tribal communities. Through the fashion show, students showcased various aspects of tribal clothing, customs, and lifestyles, aiming to raise awareness among the general public and contribute to the preservation and promotion of indigenous culture.

One of the participants spoke to ANI and shared how she has been representing the traditional culture through the festival.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the organisers of Tatapani Festival for giving us an opportunity to present tribal culture in front of the people," another participant said.

The festival atmosphere was further electrified by a live performance from Bollywood singer Aditya Narayan, who, along with his team, enthralled the audience with popular Bollywood numbers.

The energetic performance had spectators dancing to the tunes, adding a festive fervour to the celebrations.

The three-day Tatapani Mahotsav was inaugurated on the occasion of Makar Sankranti by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. Tatapani is renowned for its natural hot water springs and the nearly 80-foot-tall statue of Lord Shiva, popularly known as Tapeshwar Dham.

A grand fair is organised during the festival, attracting lakhs of devotees and tourists from Chhattisgarh and neighbouring states. Cultural programs are also held every evening as part of the festival, featuring artists from Chhollywood, Bollywood, and Bhojpuri cinema.

The tribal fashion walk on the second day stood out as a meaningful initiative to educate people about Chhattisgarh's tribal traditions while celebrating the region's cultural diversity. (ANI)

