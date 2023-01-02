Television actor Sheezan Khan, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of his co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Monday moved a court in Maharashtra's Palghar district for bail, his lawyer said. The hearing on the actor's bail plea filed in the sessions court in Vasai town will take place on January 7, Khan's lawyer Sharad Rai said. Tunisha Sharma No More: Did You Know She Had Played a Younger Katrina Kaif In Fitoor? Throwback Pic of Both Actresses From The Film Set Goes Viral!

Rai said Khan, in his plea, has prayed to the court that he be granted bail as he was innocent and had been arrested in the case just on the basis of suspicion.

Sharma (21), who acted in the TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul along with Khan, was found hanging in the washroom on the set of the Hindi serial near Vasai, located on the outskirts of Mumbai, on December 24. The late actor was in a relationship with Khan, but broke up recently. Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide, Says ‘Please Know She Didn’t Do It Alone, It’s a Murder’.

Khan (28) was arrested the next day on the charge of abetting her suicide and is currently lodged in Thane Central Jail under judicial custody.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)