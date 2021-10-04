Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Author and writer Twinkle Khanna, who is currently with her son Aarav in London, has gotten "obsessed" with a 1,000 piece jigsaw puzzle that Aarav got for his little sister Nitara.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the writer shared a video clip in which she can be seen engrossed while doing a jigsaw puzzle. The table is filled with tiny pieces of the game and her hair, she acknowledged in the caption, is a mess.

"He gets a 1000 piece Frida Kahlo jigsaw puzzle for his little sister but guess who can't leave it alone! My hair is a mess, the dining table is a bigger mess but I am obsessed. #puzzled," Twinkle wrote the caption.

In the video clip, Aarav can be seen sitting next to his mom as she figures out where the piece in her hand will go. Twinkle shared another picture, which shows the progress she has made so far.

Fans flooded the comments section with heart emoticons.

Some even went on to share tips with the 'Mrs Funnybones' author.

"Just do the borders first and you'll see how helpful that's gonna be," a social media user commented.

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001. They welcomed their son Aarav in 2002 and daughter Nitara in 2012.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Twinkle is currently working on her fourth book. (ANI)

