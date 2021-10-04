Free Guy: All Star Cameos You Should Not Miss When The Movie Arrives on Disney+ Hotstar (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Free Guy is a fantasy, sci-fi comedy film, directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds in the lead. Reynolds plays an NPC (Non Playing Character) in an online simulation game, who inexplicably decides to veer off his programmed routine to act as per his free well, after meeting a mystery woman. His change in behaviour not only perplexes other NPC characters, but also his developers and the gamers, turning him into a global sensation. Ryan Reynolds’ Movie Free Guy To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar From October 15!

Free Guy also stars Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Lil Rel Howery. Released in India on September 17, Free Guy is now heading to Disney+ Hotstar on October 15. If you have seen the movie, it is filled with cameos from popular bloggers like Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, DanTDM, and LazarBeam, And it is also filled with some star cameos, a few of which you might not have noticed when you watched the film the first time.

So here's looking at the six star cameos you need to notice in Free Guy.

Channing Tatum

Channing Tatum in Free Guy

The biggest cameo in the terms of screentime, and also in being the most hilarious, goes to Channing Tatum. He plays Revenjamin Buttons a suave game avatar, whose real-life presence happens to be a slacker (played by Matty Cardarople) staying in his mother's basement. Tatum's presence had already been out much before Free Guy came to the theatres.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans in Free Guy

The most unexpected, and therefore quite comical appearance, came from Captain America himself, when Guy defends himself from the Dude's attacks, and procures a Captain America shield. This provokes a irksome reaction from Evans who was streaming the whole fight. Free Guy Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds’ New Film Packs a Hilarious, Wholesome Punch With a Unique Spin to Videogame Movies!

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson in Free Guy

If you missed The Rock, and that is something to ponder, don't worry, though. Even we did in the first viewing (which also goes for the rest of the list). Dwayne Johnson plays a masked robber, whose sunglasses Guy borrows in the game.

Tina Fey

A Still from Free Guy

The 30 Rock star didn't play an in-game character, but rather the mother of the aforementioned Matty Cardarople's character, who is seen in the background, frequently interrupting her son.

John Krasinski

John Krasinski in Free Guy

The most difficult to spot of the lot was The Office star in the movie. He plays a Gamer who is seen commenting in the dark, not letting anyone see how he looks.

Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman in Free Guy

The 'Wolverine' himself makes an unexpected cameo as a character within the game, seen during Jodie Comer's Molotov Girl's intro scene. You can easily recognise him from his deep baritone!

