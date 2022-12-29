Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna took everyone down the memory lane as she shared a picture with her late father, legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on his birthday.

The 'Mela' actor, who shares a common birth date with her dad, took to Instagram to mark the day with a throwback snap.

"A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories," she wrote in the caption.

The black and white image features a young Twinkle smiling with the 'Anand' actor.

Fans and colleagues of the 'International Khiladi' actor took to the comment section to express their appreciation and extend their birthday wishes.

Bollywood actors Bobby Deol and Malaika Arora left heart emojis in the comments for the actor.

"Happy birthday both of u mam," a user wrote.

"#TheStarThatTwinkled," another user wrote.

Earlier this year, Twinkle shared an unseen picture on her social media account on the 10th death anniversary of her father.

Rajesh Khanna , fondly referred to as Kaka, made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71, including 15 consecutive solo super-hit films. The actor won the Filmfare Best Actor Award on three occasions and was nominated 14 times.

The actor-turned-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Meanwhile, Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book 'Mrs Funnybones'.

Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad' in 2017. She followed it with another book titled 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving', which came out the following year. (ANI)

