Community actress, Alison Brie celebrates her birthday on December 29. The much-talented American actress who won the Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in Mad Men is definitely a name to look up to. On days when she isn't on her film's set, we believe Alison is secretly amping up her wardrobe, one outfit at a time. That would also explain why her red carpet-appearances are so perfect and in-trend almost every time. Freelance: Alison Brie to Feature Opposite John Cena in an Action-Comedy Movie.

From keeping it chic to bold, there's never a dull moment in her closet and she likes keeping it vibrant and vivacious. Alison wouldn't hesitate to wear a shade as pale as sky blue on the red carpet or go safe with something as classic as a black LBD. One look at her red carpet pictures and you're convinced that she's a fashionista on a roll. With her stunning appearances and charming demeanour, Brie manages to steal everyone's thunder and become a show stealer almost instantly. Over the years, we have personally bookmarked some of her best red carpet-looks that are worth all your attention. So, without wasting any more time, let's have a look at our list. Roar Trailer: Nicole Kidman, Alison Brie, Issa Rae’s Apple TV+ Anthology Series From Eight Women’s Eyes Looks Interesting! (Watch Video).

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Alison Brie (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Alison Brie!

