Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 (ANI): Urfi Javed, who continues to make headlines for her fashion choices, has once again grabbed eyeballs with her funky tee that carried a statement.

After several rumours were doing rounds on social media, linking the Bigg Boss OTT contestant to the family of veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, Urfi decided to bash them through her quirky outfit.

Urfi was recently spotted at the airport, sporting a white tee that read, 'Not Javed Akhtar's granddaughter'.

She paired it with black leggings and could also be seen holding the holy scripture 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita'.

This is not the first time Urfi has grabbed attention for her outfit choices. Previously, she has been trolled by netizens for imitating styles of Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. (ANI)

