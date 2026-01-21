Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Elvish Yadav, one of India’s most-followed YouTubers, is once again in the spotlight as online chatter and industry gossip suggest he may be emerging as the new dominant face of reality television after Prince Narula. While there is no official recognition, his consistent wins across multiple reality formats have caught the attention of fans and television audiences alike. Known to his followers as “Elvish Raosaheb,” the creator commands a massive fan base popularly called the Elvish Army. Elvish Yadav House Firing: Shooter Ishu Gandhi, Having Links to Himanshu Bhau Gang, Nabbed in Faridabad After Police Encounter (Watch Video)

Elvish Yadav’s 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Playground' Wins

Elvish entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wildcard contestant on the Salman Khan-hosted show. Despite joining mid-season and facing strong competition from fellow creators such as Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan (Fukra Insaan), he built a strong connection with viewers. With overwhelming audience support, Elvish became the first wildcard contestant to win the show, marking a major turning point in his television career. Following his reality show win, Elvish joined Playground Season 4 as a mentor in 2024. The gaming-based reality series streamed on Amazon MX Player and featured mentors including Munawar Faruqui, Urfi Javed, Mortal and Mythpat. Elvish led the team Ko Krakens, and his team member Gaurav ‘BT Android’ Singh eventually won the competition.

Elvish Yadav Wins ‘Roadies’ and ‘Laughter Chefs’

Elvish later appeared as a gang leader on Roadies XX: Double Cross, hosted by Rannvijay Singha. Competing against established leaders such as Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, Neha Dhupia and Rhea Chakraborty, Elvish faced intense challenges and on-screen disagreements. His team member Kushal Tanwar, also known as Gullu, emerged as the winner, making Elvish the first gang leader to win the season in his debut appearance. Elvish also participated as a contestant on Laughter Chefs 2, partnering with Karan Kundrra. The Bharti Singh-hosted cooking-comedy show received positive viewer response, and the duo eventually lifted the trophy, adding another win to Elvish’s growing list. Elvish Yadav House Firing: YouTuber's Father Ram Avtar Yadav Says 25-30 Shots Were Fired at Their Gurugram Residence, Reposes Faith in Haryana Police (Watch Video)

Comparison With Prince Narula

Prince Narula remains one of Indian reality television’s most successful faces, having won Roadies X2, Splitsvilla 8, Bigg Boss 9 and Nach Baliye 9 with wife Yuvika Chaudhary. Industry chatter now draws comparisons between Prince’s winning streak and Elvish’s recent run, though the “new king” label remains a fan-driven narrative rather than an official title.

Elvish Yadav Expands Into Acting and Music Videos

Beyond reality television, Elvish has begun exploring acting. He recently made his web series debut with Aukaat Ke Bahar on Amazon MX Player and has appeared in several music videos. His latest release, Tere Dil Mein featuring Jannat Zubair, has gained strong online traction. As of now, Elvish continues to balance digital content creation, television appearances and acting projects, while fan discussions around his growing influence remain active.

