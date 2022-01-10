Urfi Javed who was last seen in Bigg Boss OTT had clarified earlier that Javed Akhtar was 'never associated' with her in any way. Actress' clarification came days after veteran lyricist's wife Shabana Azmi reacted to online speculation that Urfi is the granddaughter of Javed. Now, Urfi has made a bold move as she was spotted outside the Mumbai airport wearing a T-shirt that reads 'Not Javed Akhtar’s Granddaughter'.

Urfi Javed's Airport Look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by लेटेस्टली हिंदी (@latestly.hindi)

