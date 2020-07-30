New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Bollywood's diva Malaika Arora, who is known for her bold fashion statements, pulled off a stylish green dress that resonated with her vegan lifestyle.

The 46-year-old dancer-actor took to Instagram to share a picture of her look.

In the picture, Malaika is seen wearing a light green multi-layered dress in net fabric.

"I take being vegan very seriously........ #cabbagepatch #gogreen #stylishlyGreen #PattaGobi," she wrote in the caption.

She completed the look by tying her hair in a high bun and minimal make-up.

The 'vegan' look went viral on Instagram with scores of her fans liking and commenting on the posts.

Earlier this week, the 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' girl had shared a post teaching the right way to use face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

