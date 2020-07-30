Dil Bechara actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020. It's been more than a month that the actor passed away and since then a lot has been speculated. Recently, Sushant's family filed an FIR against the star's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for abetment of suicide. After the same, the Bihar police in coordination with the Mumbai Police has been investigating the case. Amidst this many have claimed that Sushant's death was a murder and not suicide. Even Bollywood actress, Kangana Ranaut in her interviews and social media posts have blamed nepotism and bigwigs for the actor's demise. However, Sushant's lawyer Vikas Singh has refuted Ranaut's claims. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy Feels the Dil Bechara Star Was Murdered; BJP MP Presents 26 Points to Support His Claim.

In his interview with Zoom TV, Singh talked about the whole nepotism fuss over the social media and also rubbished claims about 'movie mafias' being the culprit behind Sushant's death. He also mentioned how Ranaut has not contacted the late actor's father or any other family member.

"To my knowledge, Kangana has not contacted the family but if in some other day she has contacted some other member of the family then I might not know. Kangana has not contacted my client, Mr KK Singh," the family lawyer stated. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Refuses To Entertain PIL Seeking A CBI Probe.

Speaking on the nepotism storm created by Kangana, the lawyer said, "That’s a different angle completely. If tomorrow the Mumbai police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it this is a cognizable offence then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors association or producers Association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about." Mayawati on Sushant Singh Rajput Case: It's Getting Murkier, Better if CBI Steps In.

"This may have affected Sushant in a small way but that can’t be the crime. Even if it was, you have to first decide what crime it would be under the IPC and if there is no cognizable offence then the police have no jurisdiction to do this so-called questioning. I think the Mumbai police has done a very shoddy job investigation by calling in people from the industry making them wait for hours and asking them questions on trivial issues this is going nowhere in Sushant’s suicide matter," he added.

Talking about the latest update on the suicide case, the honorary Supreme Court has refused to entertain any PIL seeking a CBI probe on the late actor's death. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).