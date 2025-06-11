Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): 'War 2' is one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The film brings Hrithik Roshan back to the instalment with the new addition of Jr NTR.

As the release date approaches, the entire team is busy working on the final touches. On Wednesday, NTR started dubbing for the film.

In a video doing the rounds on social media, NTR could be seen entering the dubbing studio.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, 'War 2' features Jr NTR locking horns with Hrithik Roshan. Kiara Advani will be seen playing the female lead in the action drama.

In May, the film's teaser was unveiled. It showed Hrithik reprising his character of Kabir. It started with a voiceover stating he had been keeping an eye on Hrithik Roshan's character, Kabir, for a while.

'Meri nazar kabse tujh pe hai Kabir..India's best soldier..R&AW ka best agent tu tha ab tu nahi...tu mujhe nahi janta.. Get ready for War'. The voice referred to Kabir as "India's best soldier" and "R&AW's best agent," but said he is no longer that.

Kiara Advani made a stunning appearance in a bikini, and the teaser showed a romantic chemistry between Hrithik and her.

The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller 'War,' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. Directed by Siddarth Anand, this high-octane action drama minted Rs 200 crores within seven days of its release in 2019.

It's touted to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of that year. The YRF Spy Universe is the biggest IP in Indian cinema today, having only delivered blockbusters with titles like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. War 2 is the sixth YRF Spy Universe film to be released.

Produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films, War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji, who will be collaborating with Hrithik Roshan for the first time. War 2 features NTR and Kiara Advani, alongside Hrithik.

The film is set to release worldwide in theatres on August 14, 2025. (ANI)

