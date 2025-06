Chennai, June 11: The makers of director J.K. Chandru's action-comedy entertainer 'Revolver Rita', featuring actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead, on Wednesday, announced that the film would hit screens worldwide on August 27 for the festival of Vinayaka Chathurthi this year. The Route Official, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its Instagram account to make the announcement.

It shared a link to a video clip through which the film's release date was announced and wrote, "Revolver Rita is all set to fire away on August 27." The film has triggered huge excitement among fans and film buffs ever since the makers released the film's title teaser some months ago. ‘Revolver Rita’ Teaser: Is Birthday Girl Keerthy Suresh Playing an Agent in JK Chandu’s Upcoming Action-Comedy? (Watch Video).

In the title teaser, thugs snatch Keerthy Suresh's hand bag while she is busy buying vegetables from a push cart. The bag snatchers take the bag to the hideout only to find a revolver, a blood stained butcher's knife and a bomb in it. Minutes later, Keerthy Suresh arrives at the snatchers' hideout and demands her bag back with the weapons in them.

‘Revolver Rita’ Release Date Announced

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Route (@therouteofficial)

The rattled criminals ask her if she is a RAW agent, an underworld don or a cop. Keerthy refuses to give any of them a clear answer. Before long, she gets a call from Radhika Sarathkumar, who plays her mother in the film, asking her where the tomatoes were as she was in the process of cooking. Keerthy replies: 'Keep the stove on sim and I am on my way.'" Revolver Rita: Keerthy Suresh Reveals Retro Vibe First Look Poster for Her Upcoming Film (View Pic).

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy, the film has music composed by Sean Roldan. Apart from Keerthy Suresh and Radikaa Sarathkumar, the film also features actors Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, Super Subbarayan and John Vijay among others. Cinematography for the film is by Dinesh Krishnan. B and editing is by National Award winning editor Praveen K L. Art direction is by MKT and stunts by Dhilip Subbarayan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2025 11:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).