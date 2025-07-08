Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 (ANI): Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is cherishing motherhood with her daughter, Matara, while her mother, veteran actor Neena Gupta, is delighting in her new role as a grandmother. They've shared heartwarming glimpses of their special bond, showcasing the joy and love they share with little Matara.

On Monday, Masaba and Neena posted a video on Instagram where the mother-daughter duo are playing a game with their baby girl, Matara.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Season 2: First Promo Featuring Smriti Irani As Tulsi Virani Rekindles TV Nostalgia (Watch Video).

They wrote, "entertaining Matara...Only the 5th time we are doing this since 5pm @neena_gupta."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLzvbFIoPne/

Also Read | 'Demonte Colony 3': Priya Bhavani Shankar Begins Shooting for Ajay Gnanamuthu's Popular Horror Franchise; Shares First Look From Sets With Spooky Caption.

Earlier, Neena opened up on the adorable bond she shares with her granddaughter and said that she doesn't feel like a grandmother and instead prefers to be called by her name.

In a conversation with ANI, she said, "I don't feel like a grandmother. In fact, I have told the little one not to call me naani but 'call me Neena'."

On October 12, Neena's daughter, Masaba Gupta and her husband, Satyadeep Misra, announced the arrival of their baby girl with a joint Instagram post. Masaba shared an adorable monochrome photo of her baby's little feet.

They also posted a picture of a white lotus and a moon set against a blue backdrop with their announcement written on it. The post read: "Our very special little girl arrived on a very special day. 11.10.2024. Masaba & Satyadeep."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neena was last seen in 'Panchayat Season 4', which currently streaming on Prime Video.

She has also been seen in Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro...In Dino'. The movie has been released in theatres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)