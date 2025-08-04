Los Angeles [US], August 4 (ANI): Ahead of the release of 'Weapons', director Zach Cregger opened up about his working with the cast, especially Julia Garner and Josh Brolin.

Talking about bringing together the cast, Zach said, "The two most forward-facing ones at the beginning of the movie are Julia Garner and Josh Brolin. I think it's easy to mistake Julia as a little bit of a delicate person. She's got a very slight frame and this really wild, blonde shock of hair. And she's very funny. But she has this really, really powerful core. I think her magic is that she's able to access both of these parts of herself with a lot of compelling expertise."

"And so, it's fun to see someone who you would at first think is kind of a prey animal turn into... not a predator, but into something formidable. And that's something that's rare to find, someone who can authentically be both. It's easy to cast a badass, but could that badass play a compelling third-grade teacher whose main problem is that she loves her class so much, but still needs to be able to bring it? It's a short list of people who can do that, and Julia can," he was quoted as saying, as per the press note released.

"Josh is one of my favourite actors. I mean, he's been in so many movies that I just adore and he's just so... He's so good. He's so talented. He's able to do so much with so little. He's gruff, but he's incredibly vulnerable and he's just compelling. He's a movie star. It's one of the gifts of my life to be able to have Josh Brolin be in this movie. I don't know what else to say. It's obvious how great he is," he added.

New Line Cinema Presents A Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment/BoulderLightPictures Production, A Zach Cregger Film, Weapons. It will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released in Cinemas in India on August 8, 2025. (ANI)

