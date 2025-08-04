The Summer I Turned Pretty (TSITP) has become the talk of the town, with an engaging love triangle that has everyone intrigued and some swoonworthy book to screen scene adaptations that has booktok and bookstagram on a chokehold. But The Summer I Turned Pretty is not the only teen drama that has grown a strong and trusted fan following. And if you are looking for more shows that make you feel emotions on a 100%, here are some highly popular teen dramas that you should watch!

1. Maxton Hall

The charm of watching a book adaptation as a more intricate and detailed episodic show is uniquely satisfying. Maxton Hall gives you this satisfaction and is set in the breathtaking views of Victorian architecture, as we follow the journey of Ruby Belly and James Beaufort at the Maxton Hall Private School.

Watch Trailer of 'Maxton Hall':

2. My Life With The Walter Boys

If you ever wondered what The Summer I Turned Pretty would feel like, in the midwest, here’s your answer. With an eerily similar love triangle between two brothers and a young girl - who has been recently forced to live together, this show brings out the angst, charm and quirks of the teenage!

Watch Trailer of 'My Life With The Walter Boys':

3. XO Kitty

Jenny Han fans have always loved the worlds that she creates and just like The Summer ai Turned Pretty, XO Kitty manages to create a world we want to explore. While this show has been developed based on one of the characters from To All The Boys I Loved series — it is innovative and exciting from the get go. We follow the life of Katherine “Kitty to her friends” Song Covey’s adventures in her student exchange program in Seoul and get one of the most engaging and fun mix of American TV and K drama.

Watch Trailer of 'XO Kitty':

4. A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder

A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder is another show that is a largely awaited adaption. The show is a teen mystery that is filled with the twists and turns that will have you hooked. The show has mixed reactions amongst fans as the constant arguments on whether the book was better than the show continued, but it is sure to keep you entertained.

Watch Trailer of 'A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder':

5. Ginny & Georgia

If you are someone who needs a teen show that also gives higher priority to the parents, Ginny & Georgia is for you. This series follows the life of Ginny and Georgia Miller and their complicated mother daughter dynamic.

Watch Trailer of 'Ginny & Georgia':

In addition to this, there are several other popular teen dramas like Euphoria, Crush, We Are Liars and others that are flooding our streaming platform and can keep you entertained! It is important to remember that wanting to watch teen dramas as an adult is just your way of going back on the nostalgia train to your own journeys and it is absolutely fine!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 04, 2025 07:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).