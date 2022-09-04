It seems like American television personality Spencer Pratt did not have a good experience meeting Friends star Lisa Kudrow. In a TikTok video, Spencer called Kudrow "the worst human" he has ever met in his life. Friends Star Lisa Kudrow Reveals She Felt Insecure While Filming With Her Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox.

Spencer made a claim in response to a fan who asked him to name the rudest celebrity he has ever met, Page Six reported. "Oh, that's easy - Phoebe from Friends," he said on TikTok, adding; "Hands down one of the worst humans I've ever come in contact with. By far." Akshay Kumar Blames Kapil Sharma for Failure of His Films, Says ‘Yeh Aadmi Itni Nazar Lagata Hai’ (Watch Promo).

Spencer's comment caught netizens' attention. They asked him to reveal the reason. Spencer, best known for the reality show 'The Hills', said he would think about telling the story if the clip was viewed a million times. Ever-vocal Bethenny Frankel agreed with Pratt, commenting on his post, "That's crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also." Kudrow has not responded to Spencer's comment yet.

