Matthew Perry, known very popularly across the globe for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom FRIENDS, has tragically passed away in Los Angeles. He was 54. As per initial reports, the cause of his demise has been attributed to apparent case of drowning. The reports claim that the local enforcement agencies found his unresponsive body in the hot tub of his own house in LA. The initial investigations are still ongoing to see if there is any malicious wrongdoing involved. Matthew Perry, FRIENDS Star, Dies at 54 of Apparent Drowning - Reports.

Matthew Perry was one of the six main leads in the '90s sitcom FRIENDS, that also co-starred David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt Leblanc. Born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry's initial foray into acting started with commercials and small television roles. Although he wasn't new to acting then, it was FRIENDS that gave him instant stardom. Matthew Perry found worldwide love for his role of the self-deprecating Chandler Bing, known for his witty and sarcastic putdowns. His portrayal earned him critical acclaim and a dedicated fan base. The show's success was pivotal not just for Perry but for the entire cast, making them household names.

Some of his real-life facets also went into his character, like his parents' early divorce and his addiction struggles. While in school, one of his schoolmates turned out to be future Canadian PM Justin Trudeau.

Watch Matthew Perry Talk About His Life and Struggles:

While he was winning fans through FRIENDS, Matthew Perry also tried his luck in Hollywood films with lead roles. While he did score decent hits in movies like Fools Rush in, The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again, Matthew Perry didn't gain the same success that FRIENDS gave him, which was something that also plagued most of his other castmates, save for Jennifer Aniston. After the conclusion of FRIENDS in 2004, Perry faced the challenge of breaking away from his iconic character. He ventured into film and theatre, but the transition was not without hurdles. His personal struggles with addiction, that began during his FRIENDS run itself, added a layer of complexity to his life journey, culminating in rehab stints and public battles. Friends Star Matthew Perry Pledges to Remove Controversial Keanu Reeves Comments From Future Memoir Editions.

Perry found a home on television once again with shows like Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and The Odd Couple. Though these shows didn't achieve the same level of success as Friends, they showcased his range as an actor. He also made it to the FRIENDS reunion in 2021 with the rest of his leading co-stars and even wrote a book, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing. Though the actor never married in real life, he had dated actresses like Yasmine Bleeth, Julia Roberts and Lizzy Caplan in the past.

Matthew Perry's death is definitely going to leave a gaping hole in the hearts of all FRIENDS fans. Rest in peace, Chandler Bing, we will miss you!

