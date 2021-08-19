Matthew Perry might have done a lot of films and shows in his long-spanning career but it goes without saying that his character on Friends was the most epic role he ever took up. I remember the first episode of Friends when Ross asks to be married, and when Rachel arrives in bridal wear, Chandler has the funniest thing to say. He demands money. It was then established that he will be the cute, adorably handsome, funny person, that the audience will love very dearly. Friends Star Matthew Perry Once Said 'No' To Kissing Sarah Paulson at a Make-Out Party.

Throughout the show, the actor had some really witty, fun scenes. From fighting with Joey to breaking up with Janice, Chandler made us all laugh the most. And how can we not talk about his chemistry with Monica? The proposal raised the standards for all the girls and we all hope to be asked for our hands in a marriage in the same way Chandler did. The two had set couple goals that no other on-screen couple could ever give us and we all know we all want a Chandler in our lives. From being an amazing friend to an amazing boyfriend, to being an amazing roommate to an amazing husband, Chandler was a favourite of all for a reason.

Today marks Matthew Perry's 53rd birthday today and we want to thank him for giving us Chandler. the sarcastic, hilarious guy who everyone adores. Check out these dialogues said by Perry that prove he was the wittiest character on Friends. FRIENDS Reunion: This Unseen Video of the Cast Grooving to ‘I’ll Be There for You’ With James Corden Is Pure Nostalgia!

Check it Out:

“I say more dumb things before 9 A.M. than most people say all day.”

"I’m a gym member. I try to go four times a week, but I’ve missed the last twelve hundred times.”

“Until I was 25, I thought that the only response to ‘I love you’ Was ‘Oh, crap!'”

“When I first meet somebody it’s usually panic, anxiety, and a great deal of sweating.”

“It’s always better to lie than to have the complicated discussion.”

“Alright, I took the quiz. And it turns out I do put my career before men.”

“I’m glad we’re having a rehearsal dinner, I rarely practice my meals before I eat.”

Matthew Perry is still remembered for his role and seeing him in the reunion brought all the memories of the show back once again. Join us in wishing the actor a very happy birthday.

