Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra is a firm believer of women power.

On Monday, Priyanka visited Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to see the work being done by UNICEF and its partners to end violence and discrimination against girls in the state.

She dropped a video of herself from inside a prior visiting various UNICEF centres. In the clip, she said that women and girls are key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities.

"Right now, I am in Lucknow, India with UNICEF. I am really looking forward to this field visit. I have spent a few of my childhood years at school in Lucknow, I have family and friends here. And I am keen to understand how the needle has shifted for women and children in the state of Uttar Pradesh. I want to see first-hand how technology and innovation is making that shift at a (larger) scale. Across India gender inequality results in unequal opportunities, and it is the girls that are most disadvantaged," Priyanka said.

She added, "We are visiting various UNICEF partners to see that work that is being done with the aim to end violence and discrimination against girls. I will hear about the challenges they face in everyday life, and see the solutions on hand, because what is needed is solutions at scale. As I have said often enough, women and girls are the key in building better futures not just for themselves but for their communities."

Priyanka also shared several images and video of herself visiting several UNICEF centres. She visited Composite School Aurangabad in Lucknow where she met little boys and girls. She also visited anganwadi in Lalpur.

Priyanka was born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Her parents Madhu and Ashok Chopra were physicians in the Indian army. As they were from an army background, her family had to move several times, including Delhi, Chandigarh, Ambala, Ladakh, Lucknow, Bareilly and Pune. So, she spent her childhood in Uttar Pradesh as well and considers the place close to her heart. (ANI)

