Entertenment News | Got Time to Introspect, to Focus on Myself During Lockdown, Says Ranveer Singh

Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) Bollywood star Ranveer Singh says it is devastating to witness the turmoil caused due to the coronavirus pandemic across the country and globe.

The actor said it has taken him a while to wrap his head around the pandemic.

"I have been going through various phases. Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it's a very grim scenario.

"It's disturbing, it's actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world," Ranveer said.

The "Gully Boy" actor said he felt weighed down with the news around him and was in no frame of mind to engage with people on social media.

"You know what the world is facing, this global crisis, that it really weighs down on you. So, I was going through my own process to - wrapping my head around it in a way that it has an effect on you emotionally, mentally. I don't think I was prepared to engage anyone or anything in public," he said.

The actor said he has been trying to use the quarantine in a positive way.

"Trying to be positive, trying to be optimistic, trying to find the silver lining, trying to see the brighter side of things as grim a scenario that it is. So, I also used this time to kind of hibernate and experience the joy of doing nothing. There is a charm to that as well.”

The actor said before the pandemic, his life was fast-paced and he felt like he 'was a hamster on a wheel" with back-to-back films in 'Padmaavat', 'Simmba' and 'Gully Boy'.

"My work load in the past year, year and half increased to a level where I was teetering to a level of a burn out. I have lived this period being under the radar, off the grid as they say," Ranveer said in a statement here.

"I get this time to introspect, to focus on myself. As actors you say you are the player and you are the instrument - this body that we have, this mortal vessel that we have - we are the players and this is our instrument."

The quarantine, he said, has given him the time to focus on himself and his wife, actor Deepika Padukone.

"So, to able to focus on myself, to be able to get time with my wife has been really good. After we got married, it was crazy busy for the both of us. So it's given time to re-discover each other in a different way, bond with each other," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)