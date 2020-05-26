Ranveer Singh Says His Father Once Told Him He's Spending Too Much On Flowers To Woo Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits; Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are the power couple of Bollywood. One must wonder how did Ranveer impress Goddess-like beautiful Deepika. Well in a recent Instagram live interaction with footballer Sunil Chetri, the actor came out of his social media detox. Ranveer talked about how we wooed Deepika. The actor said that he used to send her so many flowers that once his father told him off that he was spending way too much money on flowers. Ranveer had a great response to his father. Ranveer Singh Opens Up How COVID-19 Pandemic Has Affected Life in Past Two Months.

Ranveer said, "I was very sure that I wanted to marry this girl [Deepika] in six months of being in a relationship with her. I knew she loves flowers, lilies in particular. I wanted her to be mine for life. I was very diligent in wooing her. So, every time she would come, there would be flowers. I would also make short trips if she was shooting somewhere else,"

He added, "I remember my father once turned around and said, ‘do you realise how much money you are spending on flowers?’ and I replied, ‘Lakshmi ke avatar me chappar faad ke aayenge.’ I used to feel that she is way away from my league. So, I did everything during the courting period." Deepika Padukone Gives a Tight Kiss to Ranveer Singh, Says Her Hubby Has ‘World’s Most Squishable Face’

Deepika not just adds value to his personal life, but to his professional life as well. "I probably wouldn’t have achieved what I did if it wasn’t for her. It’s my 10th year and I met her three years into show business and been with her since then. I think I wouldn’t have been able to cope with the pressures of being a movie star, if she wouldn’t have been there. I would have been lost," the actor said.