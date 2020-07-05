Los Angeles, Jul 5 (PTI) Actor-writer Destry Allyn, daughter of filmmaker Steven Spielberg and actor Kate Capshaw, has announced engagement with longtime boyfriend, actor Genc Legrand.

Allyn shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

"Holy cannoli, I'm engaged! I am so excited to take on life with my best friend! This is the best day ever! I love you so much @legrandgenc!" she wrote.

The actor, who was recently seen on HBO miniseries "I Know This Much Is True", also showed off her ring in a video and photos on her Instagram story.

Allyn, who dropped her surname to pursue her own career in Hollywood, is one of Spielberg and Capshaw's seven children.

According to Legrand's website, he is an actor originally from Switzerland who graduated from the two-year conservatory program at Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute here. PTI

