Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV has often landed in trouble for his controversial statements, films or insensitive comments on social media platforms. Now this time the filmmaker has landed in a legal soup for his upcoming project titled Murder. This is a web film based on the based on Pranay Kumar’s murder in Nalgonda district. As per a Telangana court direction, a case was registered on July 4 against the filmmaker and producer Natti Karuna. The case has reportedly been filed at the Miryalaguda Town-I police station in Nalgonda district, reports ANI. Ram Gopal Varma Recalls His Early Days, Says He Would Peek at a Woman Sitting in the Bus and Look at Her.

A police was quoted as saying, “We have booked filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma following a court order for his upcoming movie Murder, which is based on sensational caste-based Pranay Kumar’s murder that occurred in Miryalguda, Nalgonda District in September 2018,” reports the leading news agency. The police also mentioned, “Pranay’s father Balaswamy has filed a petition in Nalgonda Court stating that the film will affect the on-going trial of Pranay’s murder case and the film should be stalled.” Ram Gopal Varma Announces his Next Project 'Kidnapping of Katrina Kaif' and We Don't Know What to Make Of It (View Poster).

Following this, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets and clarified about his upcoming web film, Murder. He stated, “With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations,our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law.” He also mentioned, “I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain ..But as a citizen who respects the law i too will proceed legally to protect my fundamental rights.”

Take A Look At RGV’s Tweets Below:

With regard to media speculations on the case filed on my film MURDER ,I once again want to reiterate that my film is based and inspired from a true incident and it is not the truth ..Also there’s no mention of anyone’s caste in the film pic.twitter.com/apiT6rKJDn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

With regard to the case filed on the basis of uninformed speculations,our advocates will give an appropriate reply as required by law pic.twitter.com/Fa6qQbFh84 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

I specifically mentioned that I have no intention to demean or degrade anyone and my film is just a creative work based on a subject which is in the public domain ..But as a citizen who respects the law i too will proceed legally to protect my fundamental rights pic.twitter.com/61PlT8kUBW — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) July 5, 2020

It was on the occasion of Father’s Day 2020, June 21, when director Ram Gopal Varma had announced about Murder. He had also launched the film’s poster and captioned it as, “This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much.”

