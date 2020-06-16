Entertenment News | Tyler Perry Offers to Pay for Funeral of Rayshard Brooks

Los Angeles, Jun 16 (PTI) Director-producer Tyler Perry has offered to pay for the funeral of Rayshard Brooks, the African American man who was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta over the weekend.

The 27-year-old Brooks, a father of four, was shot fatally late Friday after running away from an altercation with officers outside a Wendy's restaurant that was captured on multiple cameras.

Also Read | Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume the Shooting in July; Studio to Invest $5 Million for its Safety Protocols (Read Details).

Attorney L Chris Stewart, who represents Brooks' family, said Perry came forward in these difficult times.

"We want to thank and acknowledge Tyler Perry, who we spoke with, who will be taking care of the funeral for the family. It's support like that and it's people who are actually in this community — that love the community, that want healing and families like this to never have to go through something like this — to step forward," Stewart said at a conference as reported by Deadline.

Also Read | Salman Khan in Talks for His Own Bigg Boss, To Turn His Lockdown Diaries at Farmhouse Into a Series? (Deets Inside).

Perry himself has yet to acknowledge the offer, but the multi-hyphenate personality tweeted a photo of Martin Luther King with the late civil rights champion's quote, "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear."

The killing of Brooks led to mass protests in the capital of Georgia and elsewhere, including the burning of the fast-food restaurant. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned over the weekend, and Garrett Rolfe, the officer who shot Brooks, has been fired.

The Black Lives Matter protests saw a resurgence after the killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, by Minneapolis Police last month. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)