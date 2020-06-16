Salman Khan in Talks for His Own Bigg Boss, To Turn His Lockdown Diaries at Farmhouse Into a Series? (Deets Inside)

Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan is having the best time of his life. As the actor is currently spending his lockdown time with his near and dear ones at his Panvel farmhouse. This quarantine time for the actor has proved beneficial and how. As from launching his own youtube channel, releasing two hit songs to even entering the grooming space with 'FRSH', the Bhaijaan has been quite creative these days. And looks like he is all set to add one more feather to his hat. As according to a report, the Bharat actor is in talks with Colors TV for his personal Bigg Boss based on the time he is spending at his Panvel Farmhouse. Yep, you are reading that right! Salman Khan To Shoot Bigg Boss 14 Announcement Promo From Panvel Farmhouse, Show Postponed Because of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (Deets Inside).

As per Mid-day, the Bollywood actor has his mind on developing a mini-series just like the reality show Bigg Boss. This one will showcase how the star and the other members of his fam spent their entire day at the farmhouse. This idea really looks interesting as who would deny to watch Salman's day to day activities amid the lockdown.

A source informed the portal that “Salman is planning to develop the material as a reality show for Colors TV, almost like the superstar's personal Bigg Boss house.” The source in the report revealed that Bhaijaan is planning to develop the material as a reality show for Colors TV, giving a sneak-peek to fans from the superstar’s personal Bigg Boss home." Are Bigg Boss 14 Auditions Happening In May? Narrator Vijay Vikram Singh Debunks Latest Rumour on Salman Khan's Reality Show. “The footage will show how the coterie spent their days, their weekly treks together and their candid interviews. It will also focus on how Salman and his friends made the three music video," the source adds. While talks with the top-notches from Colors TV is underway, apparently Sallu has already given orders to his team at SK TV to edit the raw footages of his time at Panvel farmhouse. "Bigg Boss could be delayed due to the current crisis. In such a case, this could be the perfect weekend watch," concludes the source. Stay tuned!

