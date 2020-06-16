Jurassic World: Dominion Set to Resume the Shooting in July; Studio to Invest $5 Million for its Safety Protocols (Read Details)

Chris Pratt's upcoming Jurassic World sequel could be the first major big scale project to resume its shooting in the UK since coronavirus restrictions were imposed. Backed by Universal, the shooting is expected to start in July and official sources from the production house have confirmed the same in their interaction with Deadline. However, the studio will ensure that they adhere to strict safety guidelines and are willing to invest an additional $5 million to get their protocols in order. Jurassic World – Dominion: Colin Trevorrow Reveals Title of the Chris Pratt-Bryce Dallas Howard Film As the Shoot Begins (View Tweet).

Among their safety guidelines, the studio will conduct thousands of COVID-19 tests throughout their remaining shooting schedule. All cast and crew members will be tested before returning to set and then again multiple times during filming. In addition, they will also set up a private medical facility called Your Doctor to manage the entire production’s medical needs. They will have on-site medical professionals along with isolation booths and give COVID training to all its crew. They will also put 150 hand sanitizer stations and 1800 safety signs around Pinewood studios.

Production will also double the cleaning recommendations and employ a large cleaning team who will continually clean all the touchpoints across the site in addition to all common areas, toilets, welfare and kitchens. They will clean with specialized antiviral sprays appropriate to the situation. Jurassic World 3: From Jeff Goldblum's Iconic Shirtless Scene to Laura Dern and Sam Neill's Epic Moments, Here's a Recap of Jurassic Park's Original Trio.

Speaking about the guidelines the studio intends to follow, a Universal production executive told the same web portal that Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home. We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn’t our main concern now: it’s safety. We will take direction from our medical team, but we’re confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production.”

The actors who will travel to the UK from the USA will be tested beforehand and later they will observe a 14-day strict quarantine as per the new guidelines issued by the UK government. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill from the original Jurassic Park will join the existing team of actors in this sequel.

