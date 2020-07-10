Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Some areas in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be battered by rains in the next two hours, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Chandpur (Uttar Pradesh) during the next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted.

The IMD further predicted that some isolated places over Uttarakhand, Manipur, Nagaland, Haryana and Punjab are also likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

"Strong winds (speed reaching 50-60 kmph) likely over Southwest and Westcentral Arabian Sea likely over East-central Arabian Sea," it added.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea over these areas.

Also, torrential rainfall in Sindhupalchok district has caused widespread flooding and landslides in the region. Some of the houses were washed away in the floods and transportation has been disrupted. (ANI)

