New Delhi, July 10: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission on Thursday declared the results of the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2018, on its official website. All the candidates of the Rajasthan RPSC RAS Main Exam can check results and download a copy from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Along with announcing the results for RAS main exam, RPSC also released the cut-off marks on its official website. The Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2018 was conducted on June 25 and 26 in 2019. UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam 2019 Interview Schedule Released; Interviews to Begin From July 21.

All the candidates who are have qualified for the mains examination will be eligible to appear for viva-voce and personality test. The date for the viva-voce and personality test will be announced later on the official website -- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in .

Here's the Cut off for RPSC RAS Mains 2018:

Cut-off Marks TSP Area:

RPSC TSP Cut off.

Cut-off Marks Non-TSP Area:

RPSC Non TSP Cut off

