A few days back, it came to light that Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon's personal hair-dresser from the sets had tested positive for COVID-19. This not only led to the hair-dresser in question being sent for treatment and quarantine but also Saumya Tandon. The actress too was asked to not report to shoot for a few days. This news comes barely a week after Ek Mahanayak: Dr BR Ambedkar actor Jagannath Nivangune tested positive for COVID-19 along with a few other crew members and a creative team member from the sets of Mere Sai also tested positive for the pandemic. Saumya Tandon's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain? Hair-Dresser Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actress Asked To Not Shoot For Few Days (Deets Inside)

Explaining how proper tests were conducted and also precautions were taken before resuming Bhabhiji's shoot, producer Benaifer Kohli told Pinkvilla, "It is extremely unfortunate that a personal staff member of our artist has contracted the virus. The staff member was tested and a day before the shoot, the report came out negative. The artist and her staff member have not been shooting with us for over 6 days now." Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon On Pay-Cuts: 'It's Not In Just Our Industry, It's Happening Everywhere'.

As per the report, the entire cast and crew had got themselves tested June 29 or June 30 and the results had come negative. However, when after tests the hair-dresser revealed that she was unwell, she was immediately sent home and soon followed Saumya also being asked not to report for shooting. And TV Shows Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhaari Resume Shoots (View Set Pics).

The producer went on to explain, "As we were to start shooting with the artist, a test was done once again, and the reports of the staff member came positive. Neither the artist nor her personal staff has been on the sets for a week now. All our artists, crew members, and staff are fine, and we have recommended them to immediately self-isolate in case they exhibit any of the symptoms associated with the virus. All the necessary precautionary measures have been implemented on the sets, as per the mandated government guidelines."

It is also being reported that Saumya might also get back to shooting in the next few days. We hope that the hairdresser resumes her good health soon.

