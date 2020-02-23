Ephedrine Drug Worth Rs 5 Cr Seized at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru, Feb 23 (PTI) Customs officials at the Bengaluru airport unearthed five kg of ephedrine drug worth Rs 5 crore that was being packed in wedding cards to be smuggled to Australia.

The officials noticed the pouches hidden between the layers of the cardboard of the wedding card, according to a statement.

During preliminary scanning at Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, the customs noticed concealment of some package and detailed examination revealed that there were 43 invitation cards.

White crystalline powder was found in polythene pouches, which was concealed between the hardboard layers of each side in each of the 43 cards, the statement said.

The export consignment was booked by a Madurai-based exporter and was meant to be smuggled to Australia, the customs department said.

It added that Friday's incident was the second attempt in the past three days to smuggle ephedrine from the Bengaluru airport. Last Tuesday, five kg of the drug was seized at the airport. PTI

