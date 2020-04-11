ESMA Invoked in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura) [India], April 10 (ANI): Tripura government on Friday enforced the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) to manage the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.Tripura has reported only one confirmed case of the coronavirus so far.Earlier on April 8, Madhya Pradesh government had invoked the Essential Services Management Act (ESMA) in the state to combat COVID-19.The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday informed that India's total number of COVID-19 positive cases now stands at 6,761. (ANI)

