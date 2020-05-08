Excise Dept Busts Gang of Illicit Liquor Suppliers in Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The Excise Department of GNCT of Delhi busted a gang of illicit liquor suppliers from Haryana to Delhi outer and Rohini District."Excise Department of Government of National Capital Territory (GNCT) of Delhi busted a gang of illicit liquor suppliers, supplying from Haryana to Delhi outer and Rohini District," said Alok Kumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) EIB (Excise Intelligence Bureau).Two consignments of approximately 200 cartons of illicit liquor loaded vehicle were seized in Police Station Mangolpuri.Among the accused are Kuldeep, Mannu and Sagar langara, who have several criminal records of excise and attempt to murder under Section 186 of Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

