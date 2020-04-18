'Feel Like Beggar Without Money': Auto Drivers Face Financial Crisis Amid Lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Auto-rickshaw drivers in the national capital, who are forced to give up their source of income and sit idle at home are facing problems amid the coronavirus lockdown."I do not get enough food to fill my stomach. I feel like a beggar without any money. If we go out then police beat us up. I get food from a school nearby. I have a family, but do not even have money to provide them food," Yunus Ansari, an auto driver told ANI.Movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services and commodities, is prohibited during the lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Another driver, Pramod said that he is facing financial problems as he has to pay rent of the room to the landlord."I am facing a big financial problem as I do not have any regular income now. I am driving auto today, as there was an emergency case and I am taking the passengers to hospital," he said.The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

