Ferguson Returns Negative for COVID-19 After Reporting Illness

Sydney, Mar 14 (PTI) New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson on Saturday tested negative for COVID-19 and will be returning home following the postponement of the ODI series against Australia due to the outbreak of the deadly disease.

"Homeward bound. Lockie Ferguson has also been cleared to fly and will return to New Zealand tomorrow. #AUSvNZ," the BlackCaps tweeted on Saturday.

The 28-year-old pacer was placed in isolation immediately after Friday's first ODI against Australia at the SCG following complains of a sore throat. He underwent tests on Saturday which returned negative, clearing the pacer.

On Friday, Australian pacer Kane Richardson was also tested for COVID-19 following complains of a sore throat.

The 29-year-old, who was ruled out of the opening ODI, too returned negative and was back at the ground late into the match.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far claimed over 5,000 lives and infected more than 134,000 people across 110 countries and territories.

