List of Centuries in T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has witnessed a surge in batting dominance, with three centuries recorded within a span of a few days. Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan followed in the footsteps of Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka and Canada’s teenage sensation Yuvraj Samra to become the only players to cross the three-figure mark in this edition, achieving the feat under immense pressure in their respective group fixtures. New Zealand National Cricket Team vs Canada National Cricket Team Scorecard, T20 World Cup 2026.

Prior to these knocks, the highest individual score in the 2026 tournament was held by New Zealand's Tim Seifert (89*). The arrival of two centuries in quick succession marks a significant shift in the tournament's momentum as teams battle for Super 8 qualification.

Pathum Nissanka: The First Centurion

On Monday, 16 February, Pathum Nissanka became the first player to score a century in the 2026 T20 World Cup. Playing against Australia at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Nissanka hammered an unbeaten 100 off just 52 balls.

Chasing a target of 182, Nissanka’s innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression, featuring 10 fours and five sixes. Not only did this knock secure an eight-wicket victory and Super 8 qualification for Sri Lanka, but it also made Nissanka the first Sri Lankan since Mahela Jayawardene (2010) to score a T20 World Cup hundred. Notably, it was the first-ever century scored against Australia in the history of the tournament.

Yuvraj Samra: Canada’s Record-Breaker

Less than a day later, in Chennai, Canada’s Yuvraj Samra produced arguably the most surprising performance of the tournament so far. Facing a formidable New Zealand bowling attack at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, the 19-year-old opener struck a historic century to lead Canada to a competitive total.

Samra’s ton was a blend of youthful exuberance and tactical precision. In doing so, he achieved several milestones:

First for Canada: He became the first Canadian player to score a century in any T20 World Cup.

Youngest Centurion: At 19 years and 141 days, he became the youngest player to record a 100-plus score in T20 World Cup history.

Dominating the Kiwis: His century included a 116-run opening stand with captain Dilpreet Bajwa, rattling the New Zealand pace battery. Sahibzada Farhan: Landmark Century The 29-year-old’s landmark feat comes at a pivotal moment. With Pakistan needing a victory to secure a place in the Super 8 stage, Farhan’s consistency at the top of the order proved invaluable. His partnership with captain Salman Ali Agha (38) and a late cameo from Shadab Khan (38*) helped Pakistan set a daunting target of 200 for Namibia. Farhan’s innings was characterised by aggressive stroke play and calculated risk-taking. After a steady start, he accelerated rapidly, dismantling the Namibian bowling attack with a series of boundaries and towering sixes. He finished on 100 off 58 balls*, becoming only the second Pakistani batsman to score a century in a T20 World Cup, joining Ahmed Shehzad.

List of Centuries in T20 World Cup 2026

Player Team Score Opponent Date Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 100* Australia 16 Feb 2026 Yuvraj Samra Canada 110 New Zealand 17 Feb 2026 Sahibzada Farhan Pakistan 100* Namibia 18 Feb 2026

T20 WC 2026 Tournament Batting Trends

The 2026 edition has seen higher totals than the previous tournament in 2024, partly due to the batting-friendly tracks at venues like Pallekele and the Wankhede Stadium. While bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Rashid Khan have maintained discipline, the "powerplay" approach has evolved, with openers taking more risks to exploit the field restrictions.

As the tournament moves into the Super 8 stage starting 21 February, all eyes will be on whether the likes of Suryakumar Yadav or Harry Brook can join others on this elite list.

